Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $553.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

