Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 44,010 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

REZI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

