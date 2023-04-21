Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

