Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.36 Million Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.