Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,544 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $114,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $111,638,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $103,061,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $70,641,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,636,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

