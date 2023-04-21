Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,454 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Stifel Financial Stock Performance
Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $70.26.
Stifel Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.
Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial
In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stifel Financial (SF)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.