Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after buying an additional 273,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after buying an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,651,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $231.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

