Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,334,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

