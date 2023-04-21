Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew



Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

