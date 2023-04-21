Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,649.86

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,649.86 ($20.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,670.50 ($20.67). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,650 ($20.42), with a volume of 739,514 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.41) to GBX 1,860 ($23.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,845 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.42) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Smiths Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,717.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,649.92.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.73) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,173.00). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Further Reading
