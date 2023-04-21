Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,649.86

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,649.86 ($20.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,670.50 ($20.67). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,650 ($20.42), with a volume of 739,514 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.41) to GBX 1,860 ($23.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,845 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.42) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,717.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,649.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133,333.33%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.73) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,173.00). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

