Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

