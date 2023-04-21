SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $183.78. 5,136,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,631,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

