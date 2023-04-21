SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Position Lifted by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,959 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 497,132 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,658,000. Wealth CMT grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 1,103,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 420,095 shares in the last quarter.

CWI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.11. 71,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,428. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

