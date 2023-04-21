SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,516 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,293,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 190,367 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SPYV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 106,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
