Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading Down 1.2%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
SNMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
