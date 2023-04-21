Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading Down 1.2%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

