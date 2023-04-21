Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spire by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

