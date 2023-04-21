Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,750 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 269.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,564. The firm has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

