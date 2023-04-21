Spire Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 375.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 114,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,771. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

