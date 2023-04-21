Spire Wealth Management Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 635,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,451. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 318.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.26.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

