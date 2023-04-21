Spire Wealth Management Has $3.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. 2,370,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,363. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

