Spire Wealth Management Purchases 658 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,867. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $242.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.