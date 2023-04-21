Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $149.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,491. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $166.51.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

