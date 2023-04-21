Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 179,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,255. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

