Spire Wealth Management Sells 359 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. 1,410,664 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

