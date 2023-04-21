Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

WMB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. 517,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,963,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

