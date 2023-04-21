Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 0.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 278,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,131. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

