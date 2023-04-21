Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

