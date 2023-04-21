Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. 2,028,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

