Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,512 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 5.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

