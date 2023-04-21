Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 852,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

