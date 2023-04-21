Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.2 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 1,059,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $144.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

