Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. 1,395,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

