State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in State Street by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in State Street by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in State Street by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in State Street by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. 1,492,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

