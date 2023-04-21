State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.