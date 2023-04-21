Status Achieves Market Cap of $105.93 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $105.93 million and $4.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,332.78 or 1.00045709 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,855,825,825 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,855,825,825.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02806389 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,663,841.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.