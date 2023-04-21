Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.50.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Down 0.5 %

STLC stock opened at C$49.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

About Stelco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.