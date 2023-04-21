Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $61.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $55.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.