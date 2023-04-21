Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
MRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
MRC Global Stock Performance
NYSE:MRC opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $791.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
