Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $791.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

