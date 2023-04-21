Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arconic Put Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 24,179 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 782% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,742 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

ARNC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 1,112,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

