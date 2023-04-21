StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

