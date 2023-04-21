StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $17.87 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

