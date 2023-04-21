StockNews.com Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $35.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $526.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.79. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 492,345.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,643,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $315,930,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.