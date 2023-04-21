StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

VTVT opened at $0.74 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

