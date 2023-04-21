STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $97.66 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, STP has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $97.66 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,310.65 or 1.00021265 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05093935 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,211,748.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

