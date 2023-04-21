Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,900,164 shares trading hands.
Strategic Minerals Stock Down 9.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About Strategic Minerals
Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.
