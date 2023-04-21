Stratis Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $86.81 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.75 or 0.06868995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00020546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,306,977 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

