Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.25

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.25 and traded as high as $57.63. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 118,969 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

