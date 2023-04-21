Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $311,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.4 %

PNOV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 75,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

