Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 311,567 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20,771.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Genuine Parts worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.37. 331,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

