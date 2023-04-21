Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.37. 2,282,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

